Frazier went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Frazier singled and scored in the first inning. In the seventh, he contributed an RBI single to a three-run rally, plating Jacob Stallings. Through 21 games, Frazier has slashed .310/.385/.429 with no home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and two stolen bases. While he hasn't gone long, he has six doubles and two triples on the year.