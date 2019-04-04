Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and one RBI against St. Louis on Wednesday.

The left-handed hitter showed his power stroke, hitting a first-inning double near the base of the left-center wall. Frazier also swiped his first bag of the season, matching his 2018 total in 113 games. The second baseman stole nine bases in 14 attempts two years ago and may be asked to run more often as the team's leadoff man.