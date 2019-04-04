Pirates' Adam Frazier: Three hits against Cards
Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and one RBI against St. Louis on Wednesday.
The left-handed hitter showed his power stroke, hitting a first-inning double near the base of the left-center wall. Frazier also swiped his first bag of the season, matching his 2018 total in 113 games. The second baseman stole nine bases in 14 attempts two years ago and may be asked to run more often as the team's leadoff man.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Settles in as leadoff man•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Ready for steady playing time•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Makes spring debut Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Ready for regular action•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Frontrunner for second-base duties•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Held out Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...