Frazier went 0-for-4 with one strikeout against the Nationals on Monday.

The Pirates continue to place Frazier primarily in the leadoff role even though he's slashing .169/.260/.246 in his last 73 plate appearances. Aside from a three-week hot stretch in July, Frazier has flopped in his first season as an everyday second baseman. It wouldn't be surprising to see him moved back into a utility role in 2020.