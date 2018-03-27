Pirates' Adam Frazier: Will serve as table setter
General manager Neal Huntington said Frazier will likely bat leadoff whenever he's slated to start, AT&T SportsNet reports.
Huntington made his comments during Monday's television broadcast. Frazier, who will begin 2018 as a backup to both second base and left field, is expected to serve as the team's designated hitter for the season's first three games in Detroit. He may be Pittsburgh's best pure hitter, but he'll have to wait for injuries to strike to see regular playing time (aside from interleague play).
