Frazier went 2-for-4 with his first homer of the spring Sunday -- an opposite-field, two-run shot -- against Toronto.

After starting spring training in left field, Frazier has seen time at second base following the acquisition of left fielder Corey Dickerson. Frazier is a below-average defensive second baseman, but Pittsburgh will work hard to find a way to get his bat in the lineup. The lefty is hitting .588 in 17 at-bats. He'll likely start 2018 on the bench but it wouldn't be surprising to see him serving as a starter before long.