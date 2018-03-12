Pirates' Adam Frazier: Working for playing time
Frazier went 2-for-4 with his first homer of the spring Sunday -- an opposite-field, two-run shot -- against Toronto.
After starting spring training in left field, Frazier has seen time at second base following the acquisition of left fielder Corey Dickerson. Frazier is a below-average defensive second baseman, but Pittsburgh will work hard to find a way to get his bat in the lineup. The lefty is hitting .588 in 17 at-bats. He'll likely start 2018 on the bench but it wouldn't be surprising to see him serving as a starter before long.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads into spring as reserve•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Left field picture becomes opaque•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Opportunity for expanded playing time•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sits out Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...