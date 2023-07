Perdomo's suspension was reduced to two games after a settlement was made between the MLBPA and MLB, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Perdomo was initially suspended for three games after intentionally throwing at Manny Machado on Tuesday, but he's now set up to make an early return. The 29-year-old lefty has a 3.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 20.2 innings this season and has recorded two holds in 21 appearances.