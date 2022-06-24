Brice's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Brice joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal this spring and posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 26.2 innings over 24 relief appearances in Indianapolis to begin the year. He hasn't been very effective in the majors over the last two seasons, as he recorded a 6.21 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 33.1 innings over 34 appearances (one start) for the Red Sox. However, he'll have a chance to prove himself in Pittsburgh after Jerad Eickhoff was designated for assignment Friday.