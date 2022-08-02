Madris will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

He'll get his fourth start in the last five games despite having gone hitless in 12 at-bats since getting called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last Thursday. Though the Pirates have fully embraced their rebuild and are handing several rookies steady playing time of late, Madris will still likely need to show some signs of progress at the plate to ensure he sticks in a near-everyday role for the duration of the campaign.