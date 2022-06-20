Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Sunday that Madris will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis in advance of Monday's series opener with the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Though he'll be getting second billing among the Bucs' call-ups Monday with top prospect Oneil Cruz also headed to the majors, Madris arrives in Pittsburgh after an impressive showing at Triple-A. In 177 plate appearances with Indianapolis, the 26-year-old slashed .308/.390/.526 with five home runs and two stolen bases. Madris may not have a direct path to an everyday role in Pittsburgh, but he'll give the team another left-handed-hitting option in the corner outfield, at designated hitter or at first base.