The Pirates selected Madris' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. He'll start in right field and bat seventh in the Pirates' series opener with the Cubs.

Pittsburgh placed starting pitcher Zach Thompson (forearm) on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Madris, who is up with the big club for the first time in his career. With fellow rookies Jack Suwinski and Cal Mitchell seemingly established as the Pirates' primary starters at the corner-outfield spots, the 26-year-old Madris may have to settle for a reserve role with Pittsburgh initially. As a left-handed hitter, Madris, who submitted a .904 OPS in 179 plate appearances at Indianapolis, won't represent a viable platoon mate for Suwinski or Mitchell either.