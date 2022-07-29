Madris went 0-for-3 with a walk a run scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Madris was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take the roster spot of Bryan Reynolds (personal) and started in right field while hitting fifth. Though he doesn't have the same pedigree as other prospects vying for playing time in the outfield, Madris has maintained a mediocre .246/.283/.386 line across his first 60 plate appearances in the majors. Madris is expected to have multiple paths to playing time, as he will get looks at first base, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.