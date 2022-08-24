Madris is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Madris sat out two of the past three games when the Pirates faced southpaws, but he'll be on the bench Wednesday with a right-hander (Kyle Wright) taking the hill for Atlanta. Madris still appears to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role at the position, as manager Derek Shelton likely just wanted to give the lightly-used Josh VanMeter some work in the series finale. VanMeter hadn't appeared in a game for the Pirates since Aug. 16.