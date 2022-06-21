Madris went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, one run scored and a steal in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs.

The 26-year-old's promotion was a bit overshadowed by Oneil Cruz's but both rookies looked terrific in their season debuts. Madris ripped a two-run single and swiped second base in the second inning. He then doubled in the sixth and finished his big day by singling and scoring in the seventh. Madris' role at the MLB level is still unclear but a hot bat should force him into more playing time.