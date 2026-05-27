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Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Cruises through 6.1 IP for win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ashcraft (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

The Pittsburgh offense gave Ashcraft plenty of run support, hammering Cubs starter Jordan Wicks for eight runs over 4.1 frames, and Ashcraft held up his end of things to pick up his fourth victory. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in all five starts this month and generated 14 swinging strikes on 95 pitches Tuesday. Ashcraft has plus stuff with an upper 90s fastball and one of the better cutters in the sport. He's in the 89th percentile in chase rate and lowered his ERA to 2.75 with a 70:17 K:BB across 68.2 innings this season.

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