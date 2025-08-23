Ashcraft (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 9-0 rout of the Rockies, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Making his third straight start, Ashcraft delivered the best performance of his young career as he combined with fellow rookie Bubba Chandler on the shutout. Ashcraft racked up 14 swinging strikes on only 65 pitches (47 total strikes) as he set a new personal best in Ks, and since moving into the rotation the 25-year-old righty has a 1.35 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 13.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in St. Louis.