Ashcraft (4-4) took the loss Thursday against Cincinnati, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Ashcraft was sharp early, holding the Reds scoreless through his first four innings, but he'd stumble in the fifth, allowing a pair of runs after giving up four straight hits to open the frame. While it didn't end on a high note, Ashcraft had a strong rookie campaign as a swingman in Pittsburgh, posting a 2.71 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 69.2 innings. He'll likely be in the mix to claim a rotation spot in 2026.