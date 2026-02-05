Ashcraft is expected to start the 2026 season in the rotation, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates' rotation was crowded to begin the offseason, but they've since traded away both Mike Burrows and Johan Oviedo to bolster their lineup. That should lock Ashcraft into a starting role, particularly so long as Jared Jones (elbow) is sidelined. While there hasn't been any official word from the team, Stumpf also suggests that Ashcraft is likely to set a new career-high in innings after completing 118 frames between Triple-A and the big leagues in 2025.