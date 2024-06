Ashcraft was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft has pitched very well with Double-A Altoona to begin the 2024 season, maintaining a 3.69 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with an excellent 63:8 K:BB across 53.2 innings. He's already on the 40-man roster, so if he continues to have the same level of success with Indianapolis, Ashcraft could be in line for his big-league debut at some point this summer.