The Pirates list Ashcraft as their probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Cubs at PNC Park.

In his most recent appearance during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles, Ashcraft covered three innings out of the bullpen while piggybacking starter Mike Burrows, who was lifted after covering the first four frames. The Pirates look set to break up the tandem and move to a six-man rotation during the upcoming week, as Burrows will start Sunday's series finale in Washington while Ashcraft gets the ball for the first contest of a six-game homestand. Though he's returning to a starting role, Ashcraft could still have his workload monitored carefully Monday since he's already tossed 32.2 more innings in 2025 than he did during the 2024 season.