Achcraft will draw the start on the mound in Monday's series opener against the Brewers, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ashcraft will make his first career major-league start against a red-hot Brewers lineup that has averaged 10.75 runs per contest over a four-game winning streak entering the series. The right-hander has produced a 1.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen this season. Ashcraft threw a career-high 40 pitches in his latest appearance Friday versus the Rangers, so he will likely be limited to a few innings on the mound Monday.