Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Settles for no-decision Friday

Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Marlins, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander didn't have his best stuff, tossing 56 of 90 pitches for strikes with just nine swinging strikes, but Ashcraft limited the damage and left the mound with the score tied 2-2. He's now failed to last longer than five innings in back-to-back starts to begin June after completing at least six frames in all six of his May outings, and fatigue may be creeping up on Ashcraft -- he's already thrown 84.2 innings in 2026 after working a career-high 118 between Triple-A and the majors last season. He'll take a 3.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 90:19 K:BB into his next start, which is set to come on the road next week against the A's.