Ashcraft will start Saturday's game against the Reds, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Ashcraft will be making his second start of the season after posting a 3.24 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 33.1 innings while primarily serving as a middle reliever. The 25-year-old righty has reached the three-inning mark three times this year, so he may remain in the game for multiple frames before turning the game over to the Pirates' bullpen.

