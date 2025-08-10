Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Strikes out five in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ashcraft did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 3.1 innings.
Ashcraft opened with three scoreless frames before allowing a run and recording just one out in the fourth. The 25-year-old generated eight whiffs on 56 pitches in what proved to be his longest outing of the season. He owns a 3.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 36.2 innings and tentatively lines up for a tough road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.
More News
-
Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Starting Saturday•
-
Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Earns win in relief•
-
Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Goes three frames in first start•
-
Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Set for first career start Monday•
-
Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Earns first win•
-
Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Three shutout innings in debut•