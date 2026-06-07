Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Stumbles in third loss

Ashcraft (5-3) took the loss Saturday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Ashcraft fired 61 of his 86 pitches for strikes Saturday, but he might've been too aggressive in pounding the zone. The 26-year-old right-hander was knocked around for a season-worst nine hits and tied a season high in runs allowed, though he was still able to pitch at least five innings for the 12th time in 13 starts this year. Ashcraft will bring a strong 3.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 86:17 K:BB over 79.2 frames into his next scheduled outing at home against the Marlins.