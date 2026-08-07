Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Takes fifth loss Thursday

Ashcraft (11-5) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

Ashcraft was tagged for a solo homer by Jackson Chourio in the first inning and surrendered another solo shot to Gary Sanchez in the fifth as Milwaukee handed him his fifth loss of the season. The right-hander has struggled over his last five starts, allowing 22 runs (21 earned) across 24 innings, causing his ERA to climb from 3.24 to 4.08. Despite the recent skid, Ashcraft has remained a reliable innings eater, completing at least five innings in all but two of his 23 starts this season. The 26-year-old is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday on the road against the Marlins.