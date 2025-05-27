Ashcraft allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one across three scoreless innings Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Ashcraft was promoted to the majors Monday and immediately made his debut working out of the bullpen. He pitched with the Pirates down by five but managed a scoreless outing and preserved the team's bullpen. Ashcraft may remain in a long-relief role for the time being, but he should have a chance to enter the rotation at some point during the summer as one of the team's best prospects.