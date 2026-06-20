Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Posts quality start in no-decision

Chandler didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies after tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and walking two while striking out one.

Chandler recorded a quality start for the first time since April 17, and this was just the second time all season that he's pitched six complete frames. He seems to be trending in the right direction. After posting a 4.70 ERA across five outings and 23 innings in May, Chandler has given up two earned runs in each of his last three starts and owns a 4.09 ERA in four starts (22 innings) in June. He's slated to make his next start at home against the Mariners.