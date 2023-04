Smith-Njigba no longer has a locker in the Pirates' clubhouse at PNC Park, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

It appears that Smith-Njigba will be replaced on the roster by reliever Cody Bolton, although nothing is official yet. Smith-Njigba is just 4-for-32 with a 16:4 K:BB over 37 plate appearances this season.