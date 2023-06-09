The Pirates recalled Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Smith-Njigba began the season with the Pirates but was optioned out to Triple-A on April 26 after putting up just a .435 OPS through his first 37 plate appearances. Since then, he's slashed .245/.339/.547 with 22 RBI across 124 plate appearances in Indianapolis and has now re-earned a spot on the MLB roster. Smith-Njigba will give the Pirates additional depth in the outfield; meanwhile, Chase De Jong will be designated for assignment to free up a roster spot.