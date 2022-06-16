Smith-Njigba went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Smith-Njigba was in the lineup for the second consecutive game, batting seventh and starting in left field. He walked to open the second inning and came around to score on a throwing error by Jack Flaherty. Smith-Njigba is the latest prospect to join the Pittsburgh outfield, and he figures to rotate with Jack Suwinski and Cal Mitchell in the corner spots. He has reached base twice in seven plate appearances.
