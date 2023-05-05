Santana went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 loss against Tampa Bay.

Santana spearheaded the Pirates' ninth-inning rally, plating Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds with a double off Jason Adam to bring Pittsburgh to within one. However, the first basemen would not advance past second base, as Connor Joe struck out to end any hopes of a Pirates victory. Santana is now up to 19 RBI on the season, despite only having two homers, and is tied for fourth in MLB with 11 doubles.