Santana exited the Pirates' game against the Yankees on Thursday after slipping on the infield grass trying to catch a pop-up, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Santana appeared to be in quite a bit of pain as a trainer helped him off the field. The Pirates will take a look at him and should provide additional updates shortly.
