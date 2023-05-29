Santana (back) said Monday that he doesn't expect to go on the 10-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Santana isn't in the lineup for Monday's series opener in San Francisco after his back injury forced him out of Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners, but he said he's receiving more of a scheduled day off and hopes to be ready "in the next couple of days." The veteran first baseman has a .678 OPS with three home runs in 49 contests this season.