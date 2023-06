Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Brewers.

Santana took Julio Teheran deep in the second inning to tally his sixth homer of the season. Three of those long balls have come in his last seven starts, during which he's also driven in seven and scored six runs. Santana has maintained an everyday role at first base and primarily hits fourth in the Pirates' order.