Santana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

With the Pirates wrapping up their series with the Cubs with a day game, manager Derek Shelton likely viewed it as an ideal time to give Santana a breather. The 37-year-old had started in each of Pittsburgh's last 12 games, producing a .680 OPS during that stretch. Connor Joe will fill in for Santana at first base and serve as Pittsburgh's cleanup hitter.