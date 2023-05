Santana went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Santana did his damage in the seventh inning, driving in a run with a double prior to also coming around to score. He entered Wednesday's game having collected only seven hits across 43 at-bats in May, though he now has a double in each of his last two games. Santana continues to serve as the Pirates' cleanup hitter, which has helped him rack up 22 RBI across 40 games on the campaign.