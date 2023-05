Santana (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He'll get a third consecutive game off while he contends with lumbar spine muscular tightness. Santana said earlier in the week that he expects to avoid a stint on the injured list, but the Pirates will likely wait until after Thursday's team off day before making a decision on his status one way or another.