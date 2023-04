Santana went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI Friday against the Reds.

Santana doubled in an insurance run in the seventh inning with his only hit of the game. After a slow start to the season, he has at least one hit in 11 of his last 15 starts. In that same span, he's homered twice, driven in 12 and scored eight runs all while hitting .304. Santana is locked into a near-everyday role as the Pirates' cleanup hitter.