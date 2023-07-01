Santana went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and a walk-off two-run home run in Friday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

The 37-year-old capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning by taking Matt Bush deep down the right-field line. Santana has caught fire at the end of June, reeling off four straight multi-hit games and going 10-for-18 (.556) with three doubles, three homers, five runs and six RBI. The surge has pushed his slash line on the year up to .247/.326/.421, giving him his highest OPS since 2019.