Santana went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran switch hitter missed the Pirates' last three games due to back trouble, but he seemed 100 percent healthy in Friday's comeback victory. Santana hadn't had a multi-hit performance since May 4, however, so it's possible his back was an issue longer than he'd been letting on. Since the beginning of May, the 37-year-old is slashing just .193/.299/.301.