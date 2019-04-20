The Pirates will recall Tucker from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Saturday's game against the Giants, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

The organization's top middle-infield prospect, Tucker was always expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at some point this season, but his arrival to the big leagues was expedited by Erik Gonzalez (arm) and Kevin Newman (finger) both succumbing to injuries. Gonzalez is presumably in line to join Newman on the 10-day injured list later Saturday, at which point the Pirates will formally add Tucker to the roster. The 20-year-old offers plus speed and should be an immediate base-stealing threat in the majors, though he doesn't project as much more than a modest power producer.