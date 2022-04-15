Tucker went 3-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base Thursday against the Nationals.
Tucker entered the game without a hit across his first 10 at-bats of the season, but he got on the board with a multi-hit effort. He delivered a two-out triple in the third inning but was ultimately stranded. Tucker then led off with a single five frames later and stole second base -- his first swiped bag of the campaign. He's had a regular role in the Pirates' lineup through six games, filling in at both second base and right field.