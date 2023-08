Selby is being called up to the Pirates' major-league roster Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It will be the first taste of MLB action for Selby, who has pitched to a 3.86 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB through 30.1 innings this season out of the Triple-A Indianapolis bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely fill a middle-relief role with Pittsburgh.