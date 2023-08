Selby will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Saturday's game versus the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Selby has struck out 13 but allowed seven runs while walking six over his first 8.2 major-league innings. He'll pick up his first big-league start Saturday but will likely work just 1-to-2 frames before giving way to Osvaldo Bido, who could be ticketed for a bulk-relief role.