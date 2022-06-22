Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for major-league game action until after the All-Star break, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early April but resumed baseball activities in late April. While he appeared to be trending toward a rehab assignment last month, he hit a snag in his recovery process and will likely be unavailable for at least another month. While the 29-year-old is unlikely to rejoin the Pirates until late July, it's possible that he'll be cleared for a rehab assignment before then.