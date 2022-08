Allen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Allen is on the bench for the second straight game, both of which have come with the Pirates opposing right-handed starting pitchers. The switch-hitting outfielder should have a fairly clear path to making starts against left-handed pitching, but Allen looks like he'll cede his spot in the lineup to the lefty-hitting Jack Suwinski versus righties.