Stallings went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

He returned to the lineup after a two-game absence during which manager Derek Shelton said the team was managing his workload. Stallings is hitting just .226 but leads all National League catchers with 31 RBI and ranks second with 13 doubles. The backstop has batted fourth or fifth in the lineup in each of his last 27 starts.