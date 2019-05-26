Pirates' Jake Elmore: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Elmore was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Elmore was promoted almost two weeks ago but struggled mightily during his brief time in the majors, going 1-for-20 in 11 games. The 31-year-old could make his way back to Triple-A Indianapolis if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Pirates' Jake Elmore: Promoted to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Jake Elmore: Sticks with White Sox on MiLB deal•
-
White Sox's Jake Elmore: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Jake Elmore: Signs minor-league contract with White Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Elmore: Putting game together at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Elmore: Contending for roster spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...