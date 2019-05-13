Pirates' Jake Elmore: Promoted to big leagues
Elmore had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Elmore has been tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A, slashing .380/.444/.546 with two homers and 16 RBI over 31 games, so he'll get a chance in the major leagues. The Pirates shifted Jameson Taillon to the 60-day injured list and moved Jung Ho Kang (side) to the 10-day injured list to make room for Elmore.
