Marisnick (thumb) will likely begin a rehab assignment next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Marisnick has been sidelined since early May while recovering from thumb surgery and landed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday. It doesn't appear as though his shift to the COVID-19 IL will impact his progress in his recovery, as he'll likely be able to return to game action in the minors next week. Given the length of his absence, Marisnick will likely need to appear in several rehab games prior to rejoining the Pirates.
